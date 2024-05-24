Diddy Accused Of Multiple Rapes In New Lawsuit  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy is facing yet another lawsuit from a woman who is accusing him of drugging and raping her in the 1990s.

In her lawsuit, April Lampros details multiple alleged assaults, per TMZ. She also claims Diddy bombarded her with calls and threatened to have her blackballed in the industry when she rejected his advances after numerous alleged assaults.

She also alleged Diddy recorded them having sex and has shown the video to multiple people.

Lampros said she was studying at the Fashion Institute of Technology when Diddy offered to mentor her. They met up in an NYC bar in 1995, where he gave her copious amounts of alcohol before taking her back to his room at the Millennium Hotel.

She recalls feeling as if “the walls were closing in on her” and alleged Diddy proceeded to rape her. Lampros claims that although she was still conscious during the alleged rape, she was unable to defend herself, She awoke the next day, “nude, sore and confused.”

After not hearing from him for months, Diddy reached out again, offering her access to music industry events. After meeting him for dinner, Lampros claimed Diddy forced her to perform oral sex on him in a parking garage. He didn’t stop, despite being spotted by a staff member.

Following that incident, Lampros claims she rejected his repeated advances, which brought out his “mobster persona.”

Lampros also recalled an encounter with Diddy in 1996. She claims Diddy “ordered” her to come to his home, where he forced her to take ecstasy and demanded she have sex with Kim Porter. Diddy allegedly masturbated while he watched before allegedly raping Lampros again.

After cutting ties with Diddy in 1998, Lampros recalled another incident in the early 2000s at her apartment. She claims he suddenly “violently grabbed her and forced himself onto her,” but she was able to fight him off.

Her attorney also represents Rodney Jones and Liza Gardner in their Diddy lawsuits and Grace O’Marcaigh, who sued Diddy’s son, Christian Combs. The attorney described Lampros as a “hopeful yet naive college student and took Mr. Combs at his word and believed that the first rape was a possible mulligan and decided to give him a second chance.”

The April Lampros lawsuit arrives just days after former model Crystal McKinney sued Diddy earlier for an alleged sexual assault in 2003.