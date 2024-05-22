50 Cent Lands Netflix Deal For Series On Diddy’s Sexual Assault Allegations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent’s G-Unit films and television production company just made a big bag for their upcoming “Diddy Do It?” docuseries.

50 Cent has revealed the documentary series he has been working on chronicling Diddy’s mounting, sexual assault allegations will air on Netflix.

On Tuesday (May 21), the G-Unit mogul shared a post on his Instagram to commemorate the moment, after reportedly going through a bidding war for the series. In doing so, 50 managed to shame celebrity media outlet TMZ, who also has released a series covering the allegations against Diddy.

In his initial remarks in the caption of the post it appears his frustration with the news platform centered around the press photo used in the article announcing the series found a home at Netflix.

“TMZ use this fat boy picture of me because their doc went to Tubi LOL,” 50 wrote in part. “It’s ok guys we’re all making good television mines just happens to be the best! NETFLIX wins the bidding war but if more victims keep coming out I’m gonna need more episodes.@bransoncognac @lecheminduroi.”

50 Cent’s photo frustrations were short-lived though, as the outlet quickly reworked the composite by adding a more recent photo of the New York rapper.

“Ok, TMZ put up a 2024 picture baby, let’s work! LOL,” he wrote in a post featuring the new photo.

According to TMZ, the doc was produced via 50’s G-Unit Film and Television Studios and was reportedly sought after by multiple networks and all of the major streaming platforms. While there is no official word on the release date of the series, sources close to the deal have reportedly confirmed it will arrive on Netflix “sooner than later.”

50 Cent has been talking about the Diddy Do It? documentary since March. Following the raids of Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami homes, 50 expressed his desire to procure evidence of Diddy’s fabled about “freak off” parties to include in the series on social media.

“Smh this is gonna be so good, what you want to bet I’m a get these tapes. I’ll pay top dollar for them, you been over there? I don’t go to puffy party’s,” he said.

The announcement of 50 Cent’s deal with Netflix for the docuseries follows news of yet another lawsuit filed against Diddy. The disgraced rap mogul is accused by former model Crystal McKinney of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2003, when she was just 22.

