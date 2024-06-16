Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Janelle Monáe expressed a strong desire to join the cast of the third “Knives Out” film after a memorable experience with “Glass Onion.”

Janelle Monáe, who identifies as non-binary, shed light on their criteria for selecting film roles.

“The story is the big one. Also the set: I love places that have snacks like Skittles and M&Ms; on set! But, really, I love to get to know the characters and feel with anything I’m doing. I really have to feel it in my p#### hairs – they have to vibrate,” she told The Guardian.

Janelle Monáe expressed an eagerness to join the cast of the upcoming third installment of the “Knives Out” franchise.

And true to her word, Monáe shared, “My underarm hairs definitely tingled when I got the ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ script.”

Despite the series’ tradition of featuring a new ensemble each time, Janelle Monáe remains hopeful for a return after her enjoyable experience filming “Glass Onion,” the 2022 sequel.

Janelle Monáe, known for their roles in “Hidden Figures” and their music career, cherished working with director Rian Johnson and the star-studded cast in Greece for “Glass Onion,” praising the collaboration.

“That was exciting, to go to Greece and work with Rian Johnson, who is a wonderful human. The whole cast were amazing; I loved having the opportunity to be in a film with Daniel Craig,” Monáe stated to The Guardian. “I’m so excited for ‘Knives Out 3’ – I want to be a part of it so badly that I might get plastic surgery and audition as a brand new character.”

In “Glass Onion,” Janelle Monáe portrayed Cassandra ‘Andi’ Brand and her identical twin sister Helen, sharing the screen with Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, and Dave Bautista.

The next film, “Wake Up Dead Man,” started production this week and will include performances from Josh Brolin, Kerry Washington, Cailee Spaeny, Glenn Close, Josh O’Connor, Andrew Scott, and Jeremy Renner.