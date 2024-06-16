Sonny Digital & Honorable C.N.O.T.E Trade Father’s Day Shots: “My Son Made Himself A Legend”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

They are both bogus for this!

Sonny Digital and Honorable C.N.O.T.E opted to give each other a hard time on social media in light of the Father’s Day holiday weekend.

The producer pair, who have been each other’s fellow collaborators for well over a decade, engaged in a brief exchange on Twitter (X) during which both claimed to be each other’s elder. Initially kicked off by C.N.O.T.E, the Michigan-bred producer remarked on hypothetically fathering Sonny at a young age while also affectionately acknowledging his Atlanta counterpart’s own individual success.

“I was young when i had you my son, I was nervous didn’t know how things would turn out … but i can actually say my son made himself a legend and i’m a proud father on this day … @SonnyDigital i’m so proud of you my son keep striving to be the best!!!,” C.N.O.T.E wrote in his first tweet.

Sonny immediately fired back, “My son, back in 1980 when I had you I knew you were going to be famous look at you now champ.”

My son , back in 1980 when I had you I knew you were going to be famous look at you now champ. https://t.co/8btPz4dLq5 — Sonny (@SonnyDigital) June 16, 2024

In the thread of Sonny’s reply, a user added, “You know damn well cnote about 100 years older than you just play along,” to which he replied, “Don’t matter . I’m his father.”

But it appears C.N.O.T.E got the last laugh as he shared a follow-up tweet of an Instagram Story he shared featuring a throwback photo of himself and Sonny.

“The father that’s always here when life starts living,” he wrote in the text on the photo he tagged himself as pops in.

It’s great to see both producers still have such an amicable rapport with each other, given the amount of ground they’ve covered together. The collaborative relationship between C.N.O.T.E. and Sonny has been marked by a series of major music industry wins, which have highlighted their creative chemistry and innovative production styles. They first crossed paths in the mid-2010s as both became distinguished figures in the Atlanta trap rap wave.

Their synergy culminated in notable releases, including their work on tracks like 21 Savage’s “Red Opps” and Future’s “Incredible,” both of which showcased their ability to blend gritty beats with melodic undertones. Fast forward to 2024 and their collaborations have achieved significant commercial success, with their productions frequently charting on the Billboard Hot 100 and receiving heavy rotation on urban radio stations.

Check out the back-and-forth between the producers above.