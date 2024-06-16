Snoop Dogg’s Play-By-Play Steals Show At Brewers Game

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg’s commentary during the Brewers game delighted both fans and players.

Snoop Dogg grabbed the spotlight at the Brewers’ American Family Field with a flair as he provided some wild commentary during the Milwaukee Brewers game against the Cincinnati Reds.

The night began with Snoop, dressed in a Brewers jersey, throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

His presence electrified the crowd as he walked through the Brewers’ clubhouse, snapping photos with players and signing autographs for excited fans.

But it was in the Bally Sports Wisconsin broadcast booth with Bill Schroeder and Brian Anderson where Snoop Dogg gave an unforgettable performance.

Fans and players alike couldn’t get enough of Snoop’s humorous and animated commentary.

During a thrilling play, he cheered Christian Yelich after he hit a single to the right infield and raced Reds’ pitcher Elly De La Cruz to first base.

“He better not outrun you! You better not let the pitcher outrun you dog!” Thankfully for Yelich, he beat De La Cruz.

“Come on now that’s what I’m talking about!” Snoop Dogg exclaimed.

The footage of Snoop’s time in the broadcast booth spread like wildfire online, with baseball fans demanding more of his colorful commentary.

This wasn’t Snoop Dogg’s first foray into the world of sports commentary.

In 2020, he gained fame for his hilarious commentary on equestrian dressage during the Tokyo Olympics and continued expanding his sporting credentials.

NBC has even tapped him as a Special Correspondent for their primetime coverage of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, where he will provide regular reports and commentary.