BIG30 Proves He’s Still King; Discusses Gucci Mane, Beanie Sigel And Pooh Shiesty

BIG30 has hit big with his new album and he’s talking about the surrounding energy from Jay-Z, Yo Gotti, Young Dolph and Beanie Sigel. Chuck Jigsaw Creekmur leads the chat.

BIG30: Memphis Rapper Drops Highly-Anticipated Album “Still King”

BIG30 just dropped his highly-anticipated album Still King, which features collaborations with Fredo Bang and KCarbon. The 17-song album marks BIG30’s triumphant return to the music scene after a significant hiatus spent mourning a loved one. The Memphis native comes back strong, delivering high-energy bars and a fiery, authentic Memphis sound that solidifies his dominance in the rap game. He pulled up on AllHipHop in New York City to discuss his new album and also a myriad of other topics.

Still King is BIG30’s third album, following his sophomore release, “Last Man Standing,” which featured notable tracks like “On My Mama,” “Dead Guyz,” and “Protest.” His debut project, King of Killbranch, released in 2021, opened up about his survival in Memphis and his sudden rise to fame. The album peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 chart and included features from prominent artists like Yo Gotti, Future, Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, Pooh Shiesty, Quavo, and Offset.

In March, BIG30 teased the upcoming album with his single “N Less,” where he shouted out “Free Shiesty” with his infamous ‘Blrrrd’ ad-lib while detailing his street lifestyle. A judge sentenced 30’s childhood friend Pooh Shiesty to 63 months – over 5 years – in prison after the 22-year-old rapper pleaded guilty to a firearms conspiracy charge. The release of Still King follows a busy 2023, which he capped off with a fiery verse on NLess Entertainment’s compilation album, “We Connected,” alongside labelmates Moneybagg Yo, Big Homiie G, Dee Mula, and Fredo Ruthless. In 2022, BIG30 was recognized as one of Memphis’ hottest stars, earning a spot in XXL’s Freshman Class.

BIG30’s journey in music began with frequent collaborations with Pooh Shiesty, who is signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 record label. Together, they appeared on several Gucci projects early in BIG30’s career, including the 2020 “So Icy Summer” project. One of their most notable features is “Monday to Sunday” with Lil Baby, which racked up tens of millions of streams.

Currently signed to NBA legend Zach Randolph’s NLess Entertainment record label, BIG30 joins a promising roster that includes Moneybagg Yo, Dee Mula, and Fredo Ruthless. With “Still King,” BIG30 continues to assert his influence and showcase his unwavering talent in the hip-hop world.