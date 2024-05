Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Eminem is gearing up to release his next studio album, The Death of Slim Shady, sometime this summer. So far, the diamond-selling MC has yet to release any singles from the forthcoming project nor confirm a solid release date.

But the rollout has definitely started. Not only did he take out a fake obituary for Slim Shady—his longtime alter-ego—in the Detroit Free Press, but he also dropped a trailer for the album starring 50 Cent. Now, fans are curious what fellow Detroit native Jack White has to do with it.

On Sunday (May 26), the White Stripes frontman shared a random post consisting of three photos of Eminem rocking a PRhyme hoodie. He didn’t include a caption, leaving people guessing as to what the post could actually be about. Speculation ran wild in the comment section with comments like, “If there’s a collab here, the entire planet will faint all at once” and “What if Jack is on Eminem’s new album that’s coming out soon.”

The notion isn’t too far fetched. Eminem has historically collaborated with artists who might seem a bit outside the box for him, including Ed Sheeran and Rihanna. White, meanwhile, is known to be a big Hip-Hop fan and most recently collaborated with A Tribe Called Quest’s Q-Tip on his latest album, 2022’s Entering Heaven Alive.

Despite minimal detail on the album, Eminem did tease a date recently. On Monday (May 20), he shared a cryptic tweet that included a photo of a text message with the vanishing effect revealing the words, “…and for my last trick!” The date on the message was May 31, 2024 at 12 a.m. (presumably Eastern).

Considering that’s a Friday, it’s not hard to conclude what he’s suggesting. After all, he did say the album was arriving this summer—not spring. Now, Stans are eagerly expecting the first single from the album to arrive that day.

Eminem announced The Death of Slim Shady in April shortly after he opened the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit. The announcement, which arrived via the NFR Podcast, included a teaser for the project starring 50 Cent. The concept revolved around an investigation into the murder of Slim Shady. The caption read simply, “EMINEM-THE DEATH OF SLIM SHADY. NEW ALBUM. SUMMER 2024.”

“Through his complex and oft-criticized, tongue-twisting rhymes, the anti-hero known as Slim Shady has had no shortage of enemies,” the reporter says in the clip. “The same rude lyrics and controversial antics may have ultimately led to his demise. Join me as we recreate the events that led to the murder of Slim Shady.”

50 Cent offered, “He’s not a friend, he’s a psychopath.”

The Death of Slim Shady, the project serves as the follow-up to 2020’s Music to Be Murdered By (Shady Records, Aftermath Entertainment, Interscope Records).