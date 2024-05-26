Rumors: Feds Have Diabolical Plan For Diddy

The rumors are on fire. We have sources revealing the tactics allegedly used by the feds in Diddy’s investigation, including attempts to drain his finances!

There’s been a lot of speculation about the status of Diddy and federal investigation he’s under. I’m hearing, as you already know, that this is an intense, ongoing investigation—despite the lack of charges or arrest. The latest news is quite interesting and involves a strategy that seems almost devious.

This is all speculation, but it comes from a very reliable source. First of all, it startled me to hear that the feds might be looking to bleed Diddy financially. The Bad Boy mogul, producer and artist is known to be nearly at billionaire status. So, reducing his finances is a very tough assignment, but I’ve been told that’s exactly what they want to do. Do they want to weaken his ability to defend himself?

Or is this just a malicious act? At any rate, that’s what I was told. Additionally, I’ve heard they intend to direct a lot of energy toward the pilots of his private planes. I don’t know what legal agreement he has with his flight team, but it seems like they may be the ones questioned relentlessly about what they saw on those planes.

My sources say they also want to focus on private businesses where he stayed, lived or conducted personal business. I would assume that there were a lot of people there who weren’t paid off or sworn to secrecy. Someone in these places is saying something—especially when you see a video like the one released by CNN, you know there’s a big leak somewhere.

It seems to me that Cassie Ventura provided the roadmap for the feds to continue their investigation. Honestly, the same applies to 50 Cent and his documentary, I believe. From what I know, all they are doing is going through the places, people and things mentioned in the legal filing (which was settled out of court by the way) and following up. 2024 is going to be very interesting.

And by the way, did I mention it’s an election year?