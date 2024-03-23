EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Accused Of Harassing Lil Rod And His 8-Year-Old Daughter In Latest Legal Tussle

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Music producer Rodney Jones Jr. It’s filed new court documents, claiming Diddy is harassing his child as well as his family.

Rodney Jones, the producer who claims he was sexually assaulted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, has made some new comma serious allegations against the embattled mogul.

Now, Jones alleges that Diddy, through intermediaries, has not only created defamatory stories about him on TMZ but has also sent agents to intimidate his 8-year-old daughter, the mother of his child, and ex-spouses.

These actions, which include attempts to coerce Jones into changing his legal representation to a lawyer closer to Diddy, have reportedly instilled fear among his family and associates, prompting them to file a police report.

Jones, who says he worked closely with Diddy to produce The Love Album: Off The Grid, filed the initial lawsuit against the Bad Boy founder in February of 2024 seeking $30 million in damages.

Jones accuses Diddy of a litany of severe allegations, including sexual harassment, drugging, and intimidation over a span exceeding a year.

According to documents, Jones alleges that Diddy coerced him into soliciting sex workers and participating in sexual activities with them.

Additionally, Diddy is accused of manipulating party guests by secretly adding substances to their drinks.

These claims are supported by purported evidence in the form of screenshots and images within the lawsuit documentation.

In reaction to Diddy’s alleged intimidation tactics, Jones has lodged complaints against the billionaire businessman to the state bars of California, New York, and New Jersey.

In another development, According to the latest court, Jones has agreed to drop all charges against former Motown CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam, with whom he entered into an agreement on March 21, 2024.

Moreover, Jones decided to dismiss the claims against Chalice Recording Studio without prejudice, allowing the possibility of refiling in Los Angeles, where the studio is based.

Despite these legal developments, the case against Diddy and other named defendants, including his’ son Justin, chief of staff Kristina Khorram, Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge, and former CEO of Motown Records, remains tense.

Whilst Diddy’s camp has vehemently denied the allegations, claiming to possess overwhelming evidence of their falsity, the plaintiff reports a darker side of the interaction.

Simultaneously, pleas to engage with representatives of Universal Music Group, Lucian Grainge, and Motown Records about these serious claims have, as of yet, been left unanswered.