50 Cent Denies Daphne Joy’s “Disturbing” Rape & Assault Allegations  

50 Cent claims his ex-partner Daphne Joy is accusing him of raping and physically assaulting her in retaliation to his claim for sole custody of their son Sire.

On Thursday (March 28) the G-Unit mogul trolled his ex before revealing he is seeking full custody of his son after Joy was accused of being one of Diddy’s paid sex workers.

“The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy the mother of my twelve-year-old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire,” 50 Cent told TMZ.

In his amended lawsuit, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones claimed that Joy was among the women “paid a monthly fee to work as Mr. Combs’ sex workers.”

Joy denied the allegations and accused Lil Rod of character assassination. “I am retaining an attorney to explore all legal remedies against both Rodney and his attorney,” she wrote on Instagram.

She then addressed the rapper-turned-TV exec in a lengthy statement accusing 50 Cent of “raping me and physically abusing me.”

Joy also blasted Fiddy for “wreaking real havoc, frenzy, and chaos onto people’s lives,” and claimed her safety had been compromised. She also accused him of barely seeing their son despite them moving closer to facilitate a close relationship.

50 Cent told TMZ, “The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son.”

He added, “My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time.”

50 Cent Claims Daphne Joy Wanted Him To Father Another Child

50 Cent responded via Instagram, sharing an image of Joy and Diddy.

“You moved a mile away in hopes of having another baby with me but I was busy,” he wrote. “So you moved back and then you started receiving money from Brother Love. Now here we are, little sex worker.”

Daphne Joy shared a video on Instagram of her crying. “I wouldn’t wish this on any woman,” she wrote.”