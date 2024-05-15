Chip Shuts Down Central Cee Beef Rumors With New “C Freestyle” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chip fans were gearing up for war with Central Cee until the grime veteran shut down the gossip with the new track “C Freestyle.”

North London grime legend Chip has shut down rumors of a Central Cee beef with a new track, a spin on the “CC Freestyle,” that started the speculation.

Last Friday, May (10), Central Cee surprised fans with a new song over an iconic grime beat produced by Flukes that samples Whitney Houston’s classic “I Have Nothing.” While the rising star of the U.K. rap scene took a few shots at his rivals, including Digga D, fans were more stunned by Cench’s decision to hop on a grime beat.

So, when grime veteran Chip teased his own freestyle on the same beat just days later, many fans believed he was about to diss Central Cee. As if the beat and the timing weren’t enough to spark rumors of tension, the U.K. rap legend touting his credentials in the teaser and his caption had fans on the edge of their seats.

“Ask anybody born after ‘95 who made them wanna jump on grime they tell you it’s me,” Chip raps in the snippet.

“IT CAN GET GRIMEY,” Chip wrote alongside the clip.

IT CAN GET GRIMEY 💣🤢🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/eFhvfMx5Yv — Chip (@OfficialChip) May 11, 2024

“Need to see Chip put Central Cee in his place,” one fan replied to Chip, adding a prayer emoji. “Central Cee count your days my guy,” wrote another.

However, Chip ended the speculation, posting a photo with Central Cee to announce his new track. Furthermore, Chip clarified there’s no bad blood and features Central Cee in the “C Freestyle” video.

“I ain’t one of them olders hating, I tell Central that I rate him,” Chip raps “His progression’s motivating.”