Digga D Responds To Central Cee Diss: “I Ain’t Drake Or Kendrick” 

Central Cee fired off a few subliminal shots at Digga D, who’s currently behind bars awaiting trial on drugs charges.

Digga D is clapping back after Central Cee sent some subliminal shots in his direction on a new freestyle.

On Thursday evening (May 9), Digga shared a message via his Instagram broadcast channel from behind bars, where he’s awaiting trial on drugs charges. He referenced the beef taking over Hip-Hop, distancing himself from K. Dot and Central Cee collaborator Drake.

“I ain’t Drake,” he said before adding, “or Kendrick.” Echoing Rick Ross’ “white boy” jab at Drake and the sentiment in K. Dot’s “Not Like Us,” he also questioned Cench’s Blackness.

“N##### like sneak dissing in the UK,” he added. “I shouldn’t even say n#####.”

The West London drill artists have a long history of bad blood, which includes alleged gang affiliations, turf wars and violent altercations, including the rumored stabbing of Central Cee’s brother by Digga D’s crew, which Digga D alluded to in a 2021 freestyle.

While Central Cee left Digga D’s name out of his new “CC Freestyle,” he appeared to send some shots his way.

“Surrender your flag ’cause you’re not no Crip,” he raps, alluding to Digga’s drill group wearing blue. “I trapped and it changed my life/You trapped and all that you got was blues.”

He also appears to separate himself from Digga D, asking, “I’m a millionaire, bro, what about you?” Cench also boasts that he’s known worldwide, unlike his unnamed foe. “They book me in L.A., they book you in Leicester,’ he adds.

Digga D References Central Cee’s Brother’s Stabbing

This isn’t the first time the pair took their beef to the booth.

“Don’t compare me to Central Cee/He just stood there and watched when we chinged his brother,” Digga D said on an unreleased 2021 freestyle. ”I went to jail for that little f#####/I still came home to the nicest supper.

Central Cee dropped “Cold Shoulder” shortly after but refused to be drawn out. “They made a diss track, that s### was too whack to get a response,” he rapped.