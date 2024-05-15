Ja Rule Fires Back At 50 Cent For Supporting Minnesota Timberwolves In 2024 NBA Playoffs

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The NYC native warns T-Wolves player Anthony Edwards to stay away from Fiddy.

The animosity between Ja Rule and 50 Cent will likely never end. After feuding for 25 years over various issues, the two New York City representatives are currently beefing over the NBA playoffs.

“Oh s### [eyes emoji] don’t bet on the Knicks to win this next game. This janky ass [ninja emoji] put his juju all on the team. F### that I’m bet my money on the [Minnesota Timberwolves]!” 50 Cent tweeted about Ja on May 9.

The G-Unit founder also included a clip of a content creator begging Ja Rule not to publicly embrace the New York Knicks. Instagram personality Rayyy Rayyy even mentioned 50 Cent attending a Knicks game in his video.

Oh s### 👀don’t bet on the Knicks to win this next game. This janky ass 🥷🏾 put his juju all on the team. F### that I’m bet my money on the wolves! LOL • https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/mKEy50mbiH — 50cent (@50cent) May 9, 2024

On Wednesday morning (May 15), Ja Rule responded to 50 Cent’s May 9 tweet. The “Always on Time” hitmaker pointed out that the Timberwolves have lost three straight games to the Denver Nuggets.

“The Wolves haven’t won since this tweet!!! 50 you f###### MUSH. Ant-Man [Anthony Edwards] stay away from this goofy, he a fed anyway… [rolling on the floor laughing emoji] [orange heart emoji] [blue heart emoji],” Ja Rule tweeted.

The Denver Nuggets now lead the Minnesota Timberwolves three games to two in the Western Conference Semifinals. Ja Rule and 50 Cent’s hometown team, the New York Knicks, controls a 3-2 lead over the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.