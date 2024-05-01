Kendrick Lamar Sitting On 19-Minute-Long “Euphoria” Drake Diss, Says TDE’s Daylyt 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake got off lightly according to Daylyt who claims Kendrick Lamar originally dissed Drake for nearly 20 minutes in “Euphoria.”

Kendrick Lamar apparently has another 13 minutes of material that he omitted from his bombshell Drake diss “Euphoria.”

K. Dot surprised fans on Tuesday morning (April 30), with a six-minute-long track bombing on Drizzy. Fans ate up the highly anticipated response to Drake’s “Push Ups (Drop & Give Me 50)” and “Taylor Made Freestyle,” with many declaring him the winner of the first round.

However, despite debatably beating both of Drake’s first-round entries, Lamar dropped a version of “Euphoria” allegedly less than half the length of the original.

According to his former labelmate Daylyt, who’s signed to TDE, Lamar has a version of “Euphoria” that clocks in at nearly 20 minutes long.

Daylyt spilled the beans on X (formerly Twitter), claiming K. Dot has plenty more in the tank. “Crazy part is this not even the full song smh,” he shared. “S### I herd was like 19 mins smh.”

If Daylyt is to be believed, Lamar might be planning to drop another diss before Drake can respond, which looks set to be soon. Drake ended his surprise set at Nicki Minaj’s Toronto tour stop with a message. “You know what time it is. You know what I got to do,” he stated before exiting the stage.

Nonetheless, it’s worth noting that Daylyt recently suggested K. Dot wouldn’t respond unless Drake got his “weak” bars up. He even urged the OVO honcho to “go off” on K. Dot in a 10-minute Funk Flex or LA Leakers freestyle to draw him out.

“I’m saying this to Drake,” he said in an Instagram Live chat before “Euphoria” dropped. “If y’all want that man Kendrick to reply, tell Drake to drop a song where he rapping for real. From a lyricist’s standpoint. To where people say, ‘Oh my God! This is Crazy.’ And that man will have to reply. Because then you tap into the lyrical side of it. You tap into the rapper side of it.”

He added, “If a n#### threatening your rap position, that man ain’t got no other choice but to reply. Because now he’s got n##### saying, ‘Yo, Kendrick. Drake might be lyrically better than you.’ And that’s the last thing he wants anybody to say.”