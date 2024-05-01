Drake Hints At Kendrick Lamar Response: “You Know What I Gotta Do” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake appears to be heading to the studio to respond to Kendrick Lamar’s latest Drizzy diss track “Euphoria.”

Drake fans are waiting with bated breath for his response to Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” and it appears he’s headed to the studio.

On Tuesday morning (April 30), K. Dot finally replied to Drizzy after the OVO honcho dropped “Push Ups (Drop & Give Me 50)” and “Taylor Made Freestyle.” Both tracks responded to Future & Metro Boomin’s chart-topping single, “Like That” featuring Lamar.

Fans have been eating up Lamar’s six-minute Drake diss, preparing for Drake to return fire. However, the only reply so far came via his Instagram Stories, where he posted a clip from the movie 10 Things I Hate About You, referencing lyrics from “Euphoria.”

Nonetheless, Drake gave a strong indication he’s preparing another response for Kendrick Lamar.

On Tuesday evening, the Toronto megastar made a surprise appearance at Nicki Minaj’s tour stop in his hometown. The Young Money duo performed their collab “Needle” before Drake delivered a few more tracks.

However, it was his parting words that hinted at an impending reply. “I love you so much,” he said before leaving the stage. “You know what time it is. You know what I got to do.”

“You know what time it is, you know what I gotta do.” – @Drake tonight in Toronto pic.twitter.com/k3pafH7MNe — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) May 1, 2024

Although it appears Drake is heading to the studio, not everybody believes he should reply. Rick Ross, who also dissed Drizzy on “Champagne Moments,” took to Instagram with some advice.

“Look, white boy, I know we not friends, but lemme give you this advice ‘cause you ain’t got nobody ‘round you. Or you ain’t got no real n##### ‘round you.” he said.

“Don’t do it. Don’t go write an eight-minute verse,” he added, before insinuating that Lil Yachty would write Drake’s response to Kendrick Lamar anyway.