ScHoolboy Q Gives Vince Staples’ New Album His Stamp Of Approval

Vince Staples needs to cut ScHoolboy Q a check for promoting his albums for years.

ScHoolboy Q is excited about the release of Vince Staples’ upcoming album—and has apparently been in the know about the Long Beach MC’s new music for several years.

On Saturday (May 19), Q hopped on Twitter (X) to share a message with all 2.5 million of his followers in support of Staples’ latest announcement regarding new music. In the brief message he shared in the tweet, Q appeared to foreshadow what’s to come from the new project.

The post is a quoted reply of a tweet Staples shared outlining the tracklist for the album Dark Times.

“THis album is crazy [Open hands emoji] like crazy crazy,” Q wrote in the tweet.

In the same thread, a Twitter (X) user reposted a tweet from 2017 that Staples shared in which he described the TDE rapper’s reaction to his fan-acclaimed album Big Fish Theory.

“SCHOOLBOY Q SAID THIS IS MY NEST MUSIC YET AND YOU GOTTA LISTEN TO A PERSON THATS UGLY LIKE THAT CAUSE HE DONT GOT NOTING TO LOSE SO WHY LIE!!” Staples wrote in the tweet.

THis album is crazy 🤲🏾🤲🏾🤲🏾.. like crazy crazy https://t.co/F0LYPWNPjP — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) May 19, 2024

Coincidentally, in the days before Staples tweeted, “ALBUM THIS FRIDAY . PRE SAVE MIDNIGHT,” he welcomed a wave of support from Earl Sweatshirt fans, who turned him into a trending topic on Twitter (X) due to praising his verse on their collaborative track “Hive,” which also features West Coast rapper Casey Veggies.

In addition to the album announcement, Staples also shared a visualizer for the album cut “Shame On The Devil. Check out the tweets above for the track listing and watch the visualizer below.