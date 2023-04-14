Nicki Minaj New Record Label ‘Heavy On It’ Drops ‘Princess Diana’ Remix With Ice Spice

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj has teamed up with Ice Spice on the remix to the hit song “Princess Diana,” which marks the first official release on the Queens icon’s new record label, Heavy On It.

She warned not to play with her this year, and Nicki Minaj is living up to her word just a quarter of the way through. After dropping her hit “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” Nicki linked with NBA Youngboy on “WTF” and Kim Petras on “Alone,” due next week. She also recently announced she will voice and executive produce the new 50 Cent backed animated series, Lady Danger.

Last month the “Do We Have A Problem” hitmaker made a bang on her comeback to Queen Radio when she announced the label, but details remained scant. However, she returned to her radio show on Thursday evening (Apr. 13), to reveal the name of her new venture, Heavy On It Records.

Then, seemingly out of nowhere, Nicki Minaj announced she had linked up with rising star Ice Spice on the “Princess Diana” remix. Furthermore, eagle-eyed fans spotted the track is released under Nicki’s new imprint.

The double whammy announcement sent fans into a frenzy, and without hours, Nicki Minaj occupied Twitter’s top three tending spots in the U.S.

The song also rocketed to the top of the iTunes chart, extending her run as the rapper with the most No. 1s on the platform.

Nicki Minaj And Ice Spice Tease ‘Princess Diana’ Remix Visuals

A new video will arrive today (Apr. 13), and the ladies teased a few images from the visuals. Check them out below and stream the song at the end of the page.

tmm @ 12pm est 💋 https://t.co/vSXGQSoGgI — Ice Spice ☆ (@icespicee_) April 14, 2023

Back in January, Ice Spice reflected on her first meeting with Nicki Minaj, citing her a big influence.

“When I saw Nicki, I was so mesmerized,” she recalled during an interview with XXL. “She’s the first female rapper that I [saw]. And ever since then, I was kinda set on what I wanted to be.”

Then last month, Nicki shared the Bronx rapper’s Paper magazine cover, crowning her “The People’s Princess.”