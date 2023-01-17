Ice Spice Talks Being “Mesmerized” By Nicki Minaj

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj have been longtime rivals, but both Hip Hop legends inspired generations of young women to step into the recording booth. For example, Ice Spice acknowledged the impact of her fellow New York City natives.

XXL ran a feature article about Ice Spice this week. In the piece, Kemet High wrote about how the 23-year-old Bronx representative named Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj as influences. Ice Spice specifically mentioned Minaj.

“When I saw Nicki, I was so mesmerized,” stated Spice. “She’s the first female rapper that I [saw]. And ever since then, I was kinda set on what I wanted to be.”

Ice Spice was one of Hip Hop’s top Rookies of the Year in 2022. After being released in August, “Munch (Feelin’ U)” became a viral hit. The single earned Spice her first placement on a Billboard chart.

“Bikini Bottom” followed “Munch (Feelin’ U)” in October 2022. Ice Spice then dropped “In Ha Mood” earlier this month. All three songs amassed more than 57 million combined plays on Spotify. The “Munch (Feelin’ U)” music video also has over 25 million YouTube views.

Spice’s new year has already started with recognition from two prominent DSPs. Spotify included her on the streamer’s 2023 Artist To Watch playlist presented by Most Necessary. Vevo also listed her in its DSCVR Artist To Watch class for 2023.

“I just started my career so I got a long way to go before I’m satisfied. But I want to be remembered for all the things I didn’t get to do yet,” Ice Spice told XXL. She reportedly signed a $3 million record deal with 10K Projects last year.