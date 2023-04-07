YoungBoy Never Broke Again Recruits Nicki Minaj For “WTF” Music Video

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Watch the latest visuals from the constant collaborators.

Nicki Minaj’s name is one of the top trending topics on Twitter this morning. The Queens-bred rapper once again partnered with YoungBoy Never Broke Again for the new “WTF” collaboration.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s latest single featuring Nicki Minaj arrived with an official music video. The “WTF” visuals are also currently trending in the Top 10 on the YouTube platform.

This is the third time YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Nicki Minaj teamed up. Previously, the duo came together for Mike WiLL Made-It’s “What That Speed Bout?!” in 2020 and YoungBoy’s “I Admit” in 2022.

“Cross YoungBoy then you cross the queen, all them internet games turn boys to memes. Keep sleeping on the team, we gon’ pause your dreams,” raps Nicki Minaj on “WTF.”

Nicki Minaj comes off dropping “Red Ruby da Sleeze” in March of this year. Last year saw the Queen album creator collaborate with Lil Baby, Coi Leray, Yung Bleu, Maluma, and Myriam Fares.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s 2023 includes the Louisiana native putting out “Next” and “Demon Party.” He is set to let loose his sixth studio album, Don’t Try This At Home, on April 21.

“I’ma talk crazy on there,” said YoungBoy about his upcoming project. “I’m a show you the Murda Man. I’m gon’ talk crazy on there, but I’m letting you know though, don’t try this at home.”