NBA YoungBoy Plans To “Talk Crazy” On His ‘Don’t Try This At Home’ Album

NBA YoungBoy tried to use less gun talk in his lyrics on his ‘I Rest My Case’ album, which dropped in January.

NBA YoungBoy isn’t completely ready to move on from violent lyrics despite his interest in becoming a Mormon.

The Baton Rouge native detailed what to expect on his next album on the Rap Radar podcast. NBA YoungBoy revealed he won’t lighten his aggressive content on the project, which is titled Don’t Try This At Home.

“I’ma talk crazy on there,” he said. “I’m a show you the Murda Man. I’m gon’ talk crazy on there, but I’m letting you know though, don’t try this at home. It’s all entertainment, bruh. I’ma talk my s### and everything I talk, I’m letting you know, don’t try this at home.”

NBA YoungBoy was asked if there’s a thin line between reality and entertainment. He responded with his assessment of how many rappers truly live what they rap.

“Entertainment and reality is very different,” he said. “What I do think is some of the entertainers make their entertainment their reality. Don’t get me wrong, too. A lot of people you’ll see today, that’s 100 percent who they is. I don’t doubt it. A lot of rappers today, half of them probably 100 percent who they is. But I guarantee you, bro, the majority of them? Nah.”

NBA YoungBoy dropped a project titled I Rest My Case in January. The album was his first release for Motown Records.