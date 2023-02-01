NBA YoungBoy Wants To Become A Mormon

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

NBA YoungBoy is planning to get baptized after embracing Mormon missionaries in Utah.

NBA YoungBoy found religion during his time in Utah.

The Motown Records rapper revealed how he got involved with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in a Billboard interview. NBA YoungBoy recalled letting Mormon missionaries into his house after initially rejecting their door-to-door visit.

“I wanted help very badly,” he said. “I needed a friend. And it hit me.”

NBA YoungBoy enjoyed his conversations with the Mormon missionaries. He continued welcoming them into his home to discuss the Book of Mormon and a potential baptism.

“It was just cool to see someone with a different mindset that had nothing to do with business or money — just these wonderful souls,” he explained.

NBA YoungBoy intends to get baptized after his house arrest ends. He noted the Mormon missionaries are making sure his “heart is in the right space” before he officially joins the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Baton Rouge native’s religious turn coincided with a change in his music. He recently made a conscious effort to reduce the gunplay in his lyrics.

“I will not be provoked, I will not be broken and I’m not going back to who I used to be,” he said. “Accept it or not — I ain’t going back.”

NBA YoungBoy dropped a new project titled I Rest My Case on January 6. The project was his first release for Motown. It debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200.