NBA YoungBoy And Fredo Bang End Long-Standing Beef With Toy Drive For Baton Rouge Kids

One of Baton Rouge’s deadliest beefs has ended on an overwhelmingly positive note with a Christmas giveaway for children! Read more!

Louisiana native rappers NBA YoungBoy and Fredo Bang shocked the rap world when they put aside their long-standing beef and teamed up TG Kommas for a toy drive for kids in Baton Rouge on Christmas Eve.

According to reports, the rapper’s settled their differences on a phone call, which took place earlier this week.

The drive-thru event, which will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the BREC Admin Building, will feature donations of over 1,000 toys, bikes, coats, and athletic shoes.

In addition to these generous donations, the event organizers are hosting a private dinner and providing gifts for families in Baton Rouge who have recently lost their homes in house fires.

“I know it’s hard times out here, so you know we trying to help y’all out and make sure your kids have something for Christmas. We also missing a lot of rappers in the city and rap labels. Trill Ent., Mouse On Tha Track, Webbie, Boosie, Level, we need all yall rappers to pull up and pass one toy out, you heard me Don’t be too gangster for the kids,” Fredo Bang said.

The show of unity is significant for the city of Baton Rouge.

Fredo Bang and his frequent collaborator Lit Yoshi, are allegedly members of the Top Boy Gorilla (TBG) crew. The pair were rumored to have been involved in a drive-by shooting in 2019 near the Trump International Beach Resort in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

The shooting left YoungBoy’s girlfriend injured and a bystander dead, with YoungBoy being the suspected target.

No one has been charged for the killing, but prosecutors in Louisiana believe that TBG may have been connected to the death of Mohamad Jradi, the Hertz rental car employee who was killed in the shooting.

Lit Yoshi is currently serving 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to two charges: aggravated assault with a firearm in 2019 and attempted first-degree murder and assault by drive-by shooting on July 4, 2020.

The shootings were reportedly related to gang activity.

As for NBA YoungBoy, he will not be attending the event. The rapper, born Kentrell Gaulden, has been on house arrest in Utah since October of 2021.

The conditions of NBA YoungBoy’s bail include home incarceration, a location monitoring device, and pre-approved visitation. However, he will soon return to Louisiana to face a pending gun case.

It was unexpected and heartwarming to see these artists coming together and giving back to their community during the holiday season.

In related news, NBA YoungBoy, just released a new project called Lost Files, which is his eighth full-length release of 2022.