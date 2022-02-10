Lit Yoshi To Remain Behind Bars While Awaiting Attempted Murder Trial

The legal team for Lit Yoshi withdrew a motion to reinstate his bond after DNA evidence tied him to guns found at his Florida home.

Attorneys for Lit Yoshi have withdrawn a motion they filed to reinstate his bond.

The Baton Rouge rapper will stay locked up after his legal team changed course on Wednesday (February 9). According to The Advocate, Lit Yoshi’s DNA was detected on evidence found in his Florida home.

Lit Yoshi, whose real name is Mieyoshi Edwards, is facing seven counts of attempted first-degree murder in Baton Rouge. Last July, he was on house arrest in South Florida when he was arrested again in connection to another shooting in Slidell, Louisiana.

His second arrest led to prosecutors asking for his bond to be revoked. A judge obliged in September, sending him back to jail after he’d been out on a $1.82 million bond set in 2020.

Prosecutors cited guns found at Lit Yoshi’s home as one of the reasons for his bond to be revoked. The 23-year-old artist’s legal team contended the firearms didn’t belong to him when they filed to reinstate his bond in December.

But a few months later, prosecutors gave the defense a report saying Lit Yoshi’s DNA was found on multiple guns. Defense attorney Dedrick Moore noted it was one of the reasons they withdrew the motion for bond.

“We want to make sure our pleadings are correct,” Moore said, according to The Advocate.

Lit Yoshi is accused of being involved in two shootings that injured three adults and two children in Baton Rouge in 2020. His trial is scheduled to begin on July 18.

The incidents were allegedly related to the beef between NBA YoungBoy’s Never Broke Again crew and TBG a.k.a. Top Boy Gorilla. Lit Yoshi and Fredo Bang are notable members of TBG.