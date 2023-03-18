Nicki Minaj Hits #1 On Billboard With New Single ‘Red Ruby Da Sleeze’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“Red Ruby Da Sleeze” is one of the biggest songs of the year.

One of the Queens of Rap, Nicki Minaj, is back on top of the charts.

According to Billboard, as of Saturday, March 18, she is back in the number-one spot on the trade magazine’s Hot Rap Songs chart with her new song, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.”

This song, released on March 3, is a back-to-back No. 1 debut for her since her last hit, “Super Freaky Girl.”

Her last number-one single

According to Glitter, “Super Freaky Girl” was a big hit for the Queens rapper. It made history for her, becoming the first solo female rapper with a No. 1 Hot 100 debut since the 1997 release of Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing).”

She took no time before she stunted on everyone.

“My throw away song? Chiiiii GAG IT!!!!!!!”

"My throw away song? Chiiiii GAG IT!!!!!!!" — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 14, 2023

“Thank you to all the radio stations, DJ’s & PD’s” she tweeted.

"Thank you to all the radio stations, DJ's & PD's" — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 17, 2023

On Wednesday, March 15 also released a clip of herself in a black bikini and a red kimono to show how 40 fine she is, even as she is still competing with the young women.