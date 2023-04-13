Nicki Minaj Will Lead & Executive Produce 50 Cent’s New Animated Series ‘Lady Danger’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj will voice the lead character Lady Danger, a rogue secret agent in the upcoming series, co-executive produced by 50 Cent.

Nicki Minaj and 50 Cent have teamed up on an exciting new venture in the comic books and amination worlds.

The Queens, NY icons announced a new upcoming television series Amazon Freevee animation project, Lady Danger. Nicki Minaj will voice and executive produce the series alongside 50 Cent through his G-Unit Film & TV company.

The show comes from the Dark Horse comic book series written by Alex de Campi with artwork by Mulele Jarvis and John Lucas.

On Wednesday (Apr. 13), Fiddy announced the news on Instagram sharing Deadline’s report of the announcement.

“what you doing today, we working,” 50 Cent penned in the caption before tagging Nicki Minaj. He also gave a nod to their shared upbringing, writing, “South Side you already know what it is.”

Nicki also acknowledged their roots, adding Fif’s post to her IG Story with the hashtag “Queens Get The Money.”

50 Cent doubled back on Instagram to post a close-up of the artwork. He took to the caption to highlight the meaning behind the acronym of the agency Lady Danger is employed by.

“B.O.O.T.I. (bureau of organized terrorism intervention) LADY DANGER coming soon !” he added.

According to Deadline, the Lady Danger series is set in 2075 and tells the story of an “agent who is left for dead by her team after discovering a dangerous secret, only to be resurrected as Lady Danger, an Afrofuturistic ass-kicking Agent of B.O.O.T.I. (Bureau of Organized Terrorism Intervention).”

50 Cent has wanted to work with Nicki Minaj outside of music for some time, saying they would have crazy chemistry.

“I kind of understand her a little bit more than the other people,’ he said of the “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” hitmaker in 2021. “I mean … when she does s### … I’m looking.”