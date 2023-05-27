Ice Spice Joins Taylor Swift For ‘Karma’ Music Video

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Swift premiered the new visuals on stage in Jersey.

Bronx native Ice Spice joins a short list with B.o.B, Kendrick Lamar, and Future as rappers who have collaborated with Pop megastar Taylor Swift.

Rising Hip Hop star Ice Spice appears on the remix of Taylor Swift’s “Karma.” The new version of the song lives on the recently released Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition) album.

Spice and Swift also teamed up for an official “Karma” music video. Swift directed the video with Parliament handling the visual effects and Jess Hall serving as Director of Photography.

According to Variety, Taylor Swift brought out Ice Spice for her MetLife Stadium concert on Friday. The two recording artists performed “Karma” for the New Jersey crowd before Swift debuted the video at the show.

The “Karma” remix arrived with controversy. Some online fans took issue with the musical union because Taylor Swift’s rumored boyfriend, Matty Healy, allegedly made racist remarks about Spice earlier this year.

Despite Matt Healy offering an apology to Ice Spice last month, many social media users still believe Swift only put the “In Ha Mood” hitmaker on “Karma” as a publicity stunt to cover for Healy’s problematic comments.

2023 has been a mainstream breakout year for Ice Spice. She scored two Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 entries – “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” with PinkPantheress and “Princess Diana” with Nicki Minaj.

When announcing the “Karma” collaboration, Taylor Swift called Ice Spice “THE ONE to watch” on Instagram. In additon, Vevo, Spotify, and MTV named the 23-year-old Capitol Records signee as an artist to keep an eye on.