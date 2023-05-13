Ice Spice Named MTV’s Global Push Artist For May 2023

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The up-and-coming star discusses getting a co-sign from Nicki Minaj.

Isis “Ice Spice” Gaston has become one of the hottest Hip Hop newcomers over the last year. MTV recognized the Like..? EP creator by naming her its Global PUSH Artist for the month of May.

In 2022, Ice Spice broke out with her “Munch (Feelin’ U)” single. The Bronx-raised rapper followed that RIAA Gold-certified song with “Bikini Bottom” and “In Ha Mood.”

Ice Spice then scored two Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 entries. “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” with PinkPantheress peaked at No. 3 on the chart. “Princess Diana” with Nicki Minaj debuted at No. 4.

Ice Spice Says She Always Wanted To Be A Writer

MTV picked Ice Spice to join a list of previous Global PUSH Artists that includes Latto, Shenseea, Muni Long, Saucy Santana, and Armani White. The Paramount Media subsidiary interviewed Spice as part of the program.

“I was listening to a lot of the radio, anything my parents were playing,” said Ice Spice about growing up in New York City. “50 Cent, Romeo Santos, Nicki Minaj, Drake, Lil Wayne, Shakira, Beyonce, Rihanna.”

The 23-year-old Capitol recording artist continued, “But I was always writing poems and stuff like that in school, growing up I would just like to write little raps… I always had this want to write.”

Nicki Minaj Helped Elevate “Princess Diana”

Ice Spice scored a major co-sign when Queens-bred rap superstar Nicki Minaj jumped on a remix of “Princess Diana” in April. According to Spice, that union between the two women was huge for their hometown of NYC.

“Nicki ended up reaching out after the project was already out and doing pretty well, then she went through management and now we’re here,” explained Ice Spice. “Thank you to Nicki for getting on it and shedding a new light on it. I feel like ‘Princess Diana’ was getting slept on a little bit.”

She added, “I’m so happy and I’m so grateful to Nicki. This is such a moment for New York and just like any upcoming artist, it’s so inspiring to see such a legendary artist will get on your project if it’s that good.”