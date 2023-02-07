Armani White Named MTV’s Global Push Artist For February 2023

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Watch the Def Jam signee perform his “GOATED” and “Billie Eilish” singles.

Rising rap star Armani White earned a co-sign from one of the most recognizable entertainment brands on the planet. The 26-year-old newcomer is MTV’s Global PUSH artist for the month of February.

White began gaining notoriety thanks to his “Billie Eilish” single going viral on TikTok last year. The July Da Producer-produced track eventually made it onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart, peaking at No. 58.

Since its premiere in May 2022, the official “Billie Eilish” music video has amassed over 39 million views on YouTube. Armani White also recently dropped the new “GOATED” collaboration with Florida rapper Denzel Curry.

In addition to appearances by White and Curry, the “GOATED” visuals include a special cameo by professional boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. As of press time, the “GOATED” video has racked up over 1 million YouTube views in three weeks.

“It’s cool to be in this moment where I get to do a lot of things and still just have fun. A record like ‘GOATED’ is us just having fun,” Armani White told MTV. “The video is just us having fun. And it comes out so great because we don’t gotta fake it, fabricate it, put smiles on, we all just enjoying ourselves!”

He joins a list of previous MTV PUSH Artists that includes Latto, Shenseea, Muni Long, and Saucy Santana. The program, curated by MTV’s Music & Talent US & International teams, presents a new music act every month through live performances, interviews, and other exclusive content.

Armani White also made it into the #RIAAClassOf 2022 and Vevo’s DSCVR Artists To Watch lineup for 2023. The West Philadelphia-raised performer’s “Billie Eilish” earned a Gold plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America.