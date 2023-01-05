RIAA Announces GloRilla, Muni Long & More For #RIAAClassOf 2022

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“When it is your very first RIAA award, it’s even more special.”

Thirty-nine music acts earned their first Recording Industry Association of America certification in 2022. Hip Hop artists GloRilla, Armani White, and SleazyWorld are among the first-time RIAA award recipients.

GloRilla scored an RIAA Gold plaque (500,000 units) for her single “Tomorrow 2” with Cardi B. That collaboration debuted at #9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Plus, “Tomorrow 2” peaked at #1 on YouTube’s Top Songs U.S. chart.

Armani White’s “BILLIE EILISH” also picked up a Gold Award from the RIAA in 2022. SleazyWorld secured a Platinum Award for “Sleazy Flow” as well. “BILLIE EILISH” rose to #58 on the Hot 100, and “Sleazy Flow” topped off at #47.

R&B singer-songwriter Muni Long broke out in 2022 as her “Hrs & Hrs” record became a Top 20 entry on the Hot 100 chart. The RIAA certified “Hrs & Hrs” as Platinum (1 million units).

Overall ten R&B/Hip Hop songs joined the #RIAAClassOf 2022. Pop performer GAYLE scored the highest certification for a first-time certified artist for last year. Her Top 5 hit “abcdefu” achieved 3x-Platinum status in November.

“Whenever a Gold, Platinum or Diamond certification is earned, it represents massive engagement from an artist’s fans, and a remarkable achievement by the artist, their creative teams, and their record label,” states Michele Ballantyne, RIAA COO.

Ballantyne continues, “And when it is your very first RIAA award, it’s even more special. We are so encouraged by the success of this #RIAAClassOf 2022 and are honored to help celebrate their immense talents.”

2022 also saw other Hip Hop acts surpass major Recording Industry Association of America milestones. Drake became the highest-selling RIAA singles artist of all time by eclipsing Eminem. Additionally, Post Malone and Swae Lee’s “Sunflower” is now the highest charting RIAA-certified single in history (17x-Platinum).