Chief Keef Finally Drops “Almighty So 2,” With G Herbo, Quavo, Sexyy Red & More 

Chief Keef has finally dropped the long-awaited Almighty So 2.

After more than a year of delays, Sosa returned with the sequel to one of his most iconic projects, Almighty So, released more than a decade ago in 2013. He teased the project earlier this week with a dramatic trailer before dropping off the lead single, “Drifting Away.”

Almighty So 2 arrived at midnight on Friday (May 10). The 16-track project clocks in at just over an hour and was almost entirely self-produced. Features include G Herbo, Quavo, Sexyy Red, Lil Gnar and Tierra Whack. Stream it at the end of the page.

Shortly before releasing Almighty So 2, Chief Keef sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Low for a rare interview.

When asked about rapping on beats he produced himself, Keef said it comes naturally. “When you put it together and you got creativity, it just flows, it just comes out,” he said. “Especially if it’s a dope beat or something dope, you just want to get it all off.”

He also explained that he released “Drifting Away,’ as the lead single because “The vibe of it is different from what you always hear from Chief Keef.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Chief Keef reflected on his legacy and personal growth since entering the industry.

“I’m about to be 29 years old, man I came in at 16 years old,” he said. “I was just young, The street life, and everything that came with that had me in a hold, especially in Chicago. So when I moved to L.A., I started getting better as a person. So, it took for me to come to L.A. to grow out of what I was and who I was and how I was.”

He added, “Now I’m even talking. You couldn’t get me to f###### talk in an interview.”