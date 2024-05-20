Future Trolled Over How He & Russell Wilson Celebrated Son’s Birthday

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Future wished his son well in a birthday message on social media, but fans thought he was outdone by the child’s stepdad Russell Wilson.

Social media users teased Future by comparing him to Russell Wilson, the stepfather of the rapper’s son Future Zahir Wilburn. Fans joked about the hitmaker writing a relatively simple message for his son’s 10th birthday since Wilson penned a more elaborate post on Sunday (May 19).

“Thank god for Baby Future,” the Epic Records artist wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “More life More blessings…I love u infinity.”

Future’s replies were filled with people taunting him over his involvement in his son’s life. The public seemed much more impressed by Wilson’s birthday celebration.

“Happy Bday Future!” Wilson wrote. “The big 10!! We are so proud of you & so grateful for you. You are our biggest blessing. An amazing son! The best big brother!! An absolute baller! So kind and loving! Keep shining. Keep loving. It is our greatest joy watching you grow into the young man God created you to be! I can’t believe it’s been 10 years! God is good! We love you forever!!! @Ciara.”

Wilson married Ciara, the mother of Future’s namesake. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback’s relationship with Ciara – and her son – drew the ire of Future. Last year, the Freebandz founder dissed Wilson on the Quavo collaboration “Turn Yo Clic Up.”

“I got it out the field, f### Russell,” Future declared.

Wilson typically avoided responding to Future’s past insults. But the NFL star appeared to fire back at “Turn Yo Clic Up” by posting a photo with his stepson.

“Best part of the day #DadLife,” Wilson wrote.

Check out some of the birthday trolling below.

Russ gave him a better shoutout that’s crazy — “ (@Embiitch) May 19, 2024

Bro we gotta let Russel have him… focus on the other 12 my king…. — Sniper (@SniperLions) May 20, 2024

my boy u need to go see him or sumn — Ya’Raisja 🫶🏽 (@rayraybadasx1) May 19, 2024

Awwwwww Sperm donor with the bday quote pic.twitter.com/u7BDq6lm0l — LAMBO 🐝 (@___Taurean___) May 20, 2024

Russ owns you — Shadow (@FeelLikeMafe) May 20, 2024

Ayy if it was me. I ain’t letting another n#### wish my son a happy birthday first pic.twitter.com/jYPdP77zEo — Alexander the Don (@TheDonAlexander) May 20, 2024

Russell Wilson the best dad — Stateless G#### (@StatelessGonad) May 19, 2024

Where’s the slideshow — Queenly 2024 (@huegolden) May 20, 2024

Future is a stepfather to his biological son https://t.co/L5cdLUvMI2 pic.twitter.com/GF7NivA6NY — Inventing April (@OfficiallyApril) May 20, 2024