Future Disses Russell Wilson On Quavo’s New Song

Future is not letting it slide that Russell is still raising his and Ciara’s baby.

In his latest song collaboration with Quavo, titled “Turn Yo Clic Up,” Atlanta-based rapper Future appears to have dissed Russell Wilson, suggesting that time doesn’t heal all wounds. Future has been vocal about his feelings regarding his ex-fiancée and the mother of his child, Ciara, moving on with the NFL quarterback, and he has taken multiple opportunities to criticize the now-married couple.

Back in 2015, Future criticized Ciara for introducing Russell to their son, Future Jr., early on in their relationship. In an interview with “The Breakfast Club,” he expressed his disapproval, stating, “You don’t bring a man around your son when you’ve known him for only a few months. Who does that?”

In 2019, Future continued his criticism of Russell, suggesting that he is not a real man in their relationship. He claimed that Russell fails to assert himself by telling Ciara not to mention Future’s name or engage with him on the internet. Future asserted that if he were in Russell’s position, Ciara would not even be allowed to bring up her past relationships.

Despite the animosity, Russell and Ciara have been married since 2016 and have two children together. Over time, Russell has taken on the role of a father figure to Future Jr., and they have spent significant time together working on their football skills.

As for Future, he says, “I got it out the field, f*** Russell.”

We know he ain’t talking about Russell Simmons or Crowe.