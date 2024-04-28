SZA Makes Acting Debut Alongside Keke Palmer In Upcoming Film

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The collaboration between Keke Palmer and SZA in a new film signals an exciting crossover of talents in the entertainment industry.

Keke Palmer and SZA, two powerhouses from different realms, are venturing into the cinematic world with an untitled buddy comedy under TriStar Pictures, a Hollywood-based production house.

Keke Palmer, known for her versatility in comedy and drama, and SZA, who is making a fresh transition from music to acting, are set to create an exciting venture for fans and newcomers alike.

As first reported by Deadline, “Insecure” creator Issa Rae will take on the producer’s role, while “Rap Sh!t” director Lawrence Lamont will helm the project, promising a talented team behind the scenes.

The coming film highlights the synergy between the two stars, evidenced during their recent appearance together on “Saturday Night Live,” and marks a significant milestone in SZA’s career as her debut in acting.

Details on the storyline remain tightly sealed, fueling audience anticipation and speculation.

Keke Palmer, acclaimed for her role in “Akeelah and the Bee,” has become a seasoned actress with numerous roles in film and TV.

She has further branched out with her new podcast, “Baby, This is Keke Palmer.”

SZA, whose music career soared with her debut album Ctrl achieving top rankings on Billboard’s charts, has explored the intersection of music and film before, notably with her Grammy-nominated collaboration “All the Stars” with Kendrick Lamar for the “Black Panther” soundtrack.