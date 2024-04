The Organized Noize legend was laid to rest during a private memorial service in Atlanta on Friday (April 26).

Rico Wade, one-third of Organized Noize and founder of the Dungeon Family collective, died unexpectedly on April 12. Just 52 years old, the proud Atlanta native had a heart valve leak that was supposedly repaired not too long ago, but it clearly failed.

Members of the Dungeon Family—including Sleepy Brown, Ray Murray and Killer Mike—attended a private memorial for Wade on Friday (April 26), showing just how close-knit the crew is. But it wasn’t always that way. As the Dungeon Family was beginning its ascent, albums such as Outkast’s Southernplayalisticadillacfunkymuzik and Goodie Mob’s Soul Food put Southern Hip-Hop on the map.

Soon, Organized Noize was one of the most highly sought after production crews in the music industry. The trio later found enormous success with TLC, En Vogue and Ludacris, which somewhat divided the crew. Even through all the ups and downs—which included Wade’s bouts with alcoholism—his health scare put things in perspective for everybody involved.

Decked out in André 3000 gear, Wade talked to AllHipHop about his current relationship with the Dungeon Family just weeks before his death. He had been to Three Stacks’ concert the night before and the enthusiasm in his voice as he talked about the experience was palpable.

“I just had heart surgery, where they had to put a stent in my chest,” he said. “This happened January 19 and I just felt like, ‘Man, I would have missed it [the concert].’ God didn’t want my life. He wanted my attention and he got it. It’s been blessings on blessings on blessings since then. Since that moment, I’ve been blessed in every way. It’s hard to not cry every time I think about it.”

Wade, who was instrumental in launching the careers of André 3000, Big Boi, Goodie Mob (including CeeLo Green), Killer Mike and many others, was moved by how many of the Dungeon Family members reached out following his heart scare, including his younger cousin Future.

“They all love and respect me,” he said with a smile. “They all look at me as a person that did it for them, especially after what I just went through. I’ve spoken to every last one of them, and it’s been like, ‘I want to hug you and I want to let you know how important you are to us. I’m glad you’re still here.

“I hate for it to take a life-altering situation, but even Future—that’s my cousin—he’s been so busy. But if I text him now, he texts me right back. I seen André last night at the show, and I was in the studio the other day seeing Boi Boi. Everybody can see that I’m clear and clean. They can see that I ain’t drinking and they can see my energy is on 1o.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Rico Wade talked about seeing Killer Mike sweep the rap categories at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards and his subsequent arrest.

“What’s crazy about that is that Killer Mike is one of the most articulate, intelligent people I know,” he said. “So sometimes—not purposely ’cause I wouldn’t say it was a conspiracy. But they were waiting for him or whatever, like because of something that happened at the Staples Center or whatever. Since then, the city has been so supportive.

“Other news outlets have been so supportive of giving him that platform to let him speak because not only did he sweep the Grammys, his album is really good. The song with André and Future [‘Scientists & Engineers] won Song of the Year. So it’s like, I’m happy that I’m here.”

Sentiments like these makes Wade’s death even harder to stomach for his friends, family and fans. But no matter what happens, the Dungeon Family has vowed to hold him down.

