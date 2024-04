As the tragic news continued making the rounds online, Sleepy Brown and Ray Murray shared a photo of the trio alongside Goodie Mob, Outkast and other members of the Dungeon Family to their Instagram account.

Organized Noize has issued a statement regarding the shocking death of founding member Rico Wade. On Saturday (April 13) as the tragic news continued making the rounds online, Sleepy Brown and Ray Murray shared a photo of the trio alongside Goodie Mob, Outkast and other members of the Dungeon Family to their Instagram account.

The caption read: “We are devastated by the news of the passing of our dear brother Rico Wade. The world has lost one of the most innovative architects in music, and we have lost an invaluable friend. Rico was the cornerstone of Organized Noize and the Dungeon Family, and we will forever treasure his memory and the moments we shared, creating music as a united team.

“Our hearts weigh heavy with sorrow, and we kindly request privacy and empathy during this challenging period. Rico’s presence will always have a special spot in our hearts, and in the music we presented to the world.”

AllHipHop learned of Wade’s death through an email from one of his reps early Saturday morning. Killer Mike confirmed the news on Instagram, writing, “Killer Mike, part of the Dungeon Family, took his grief to Instagram, where he wrote, “I don’t have the words to express my deep and profound sense of loss. I am Praying for your wife and Children. I am praying for the Wade family. I am praying for us all. I deeply appreciate your acceptance into The Dungeon Family, mentorship, Friendship and Brotherhood.

“Idk where I would be without ya’ll. This is a part of the journey. You told me ‘It ain’t been hard throughout the journey, it’s been a Journey.’ The journey ain’t gonna be the Same Journey without U. Like U say tho Umma ‘Stay Down on it’….we all are.”

Wade had experienced some health issues in recent years but was seemingly on the mend. He spoke with AllHipHop last month about seeing Andrê 3000 perform his latest album, New Blue Sun, and what he’d been going through.

“My heart had ruptured a valve and it was dripping, and they just rerouted it,” told AllHipHop in March. “I have heart conditions on my father’s side. I didn’t really know it. On my mom’s side, she’s got alcoholism. A lot of the Outkast success was great, but after that, I got into a little bit of a depression or whatever, so I was drinking a little bit more than I was supposed to. And I was doing it over 10, 15 years. And eventually, I couldn’t blame anything else for the negative in my life so I cut it out. I feel like I’m so much more clear and confident, and that’s the person that I want to be for the past 20 years.”

No cause of death has been disclosed. Rico Wade was 52.