Diddy’s Key To NYC Could Be Revoked Due To Cassie Assault Video

New York Mayor Eric Adams presented Diddy with a key to the city months before Cassie sued to Bad Boy Records boss in 2023.

New York may rescind Diddy’s key to the city over a video showing the Hip-Hop mogul brutally assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. Mayor Eric Adams said a revocation was under consideration in an interview with PIX11 News on Monday (May 20).

“I think all of us were deeply disturbed by watching that chilling video of the young lady being assaulted by him,” Adams told PIX11 News. “The committee and the team — we’ve never rescinded a key before — but we are now sitting down to see what the next steps forward are going to be.”

Diddy received the key to the city in September 2023, just a few months before Cassie sued him for rape and years of abuse. Cassie’s lawsuit detailed an incident in which the Bad Boy Records founder assaulted her at a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.

CNN released surveillance footage from the hotel on May 17. The video corroborated some of Cassie’s allegations.

Diddy threw Cassie to the ground after chasing her down in a hotel hallway. He kicked her twice while she was motionless on the floor before attempting to drag her back to his room.

Later in the footage, Diddy tracked Cassie down again and shoved her into a corner. He also chucked what appeared to be a vase at her.

Diddy responded to the Cassie assault video by apologizing on Sunday (May 19). He claimed to be “truly sorry.”

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,” he said on Instagram. “I was f##### up. I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable.

Cassie’s lawyer criticized Diddy’s apology, calling it “disingenuous.” The attorney said it reeked of “pathetic desperation.”

Diddy and Cassie settled her lawsuit out of court in November 2023. More accusers sued Diddy after the settlement was reached. The feds raided his homes as part of a sex trafficking investigation in March.