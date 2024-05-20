Juvenile Announces Hot Boys Reunion Album With Lil Wayne, Turk & BG

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Juve says fans can expect new music from the legendary foursome.

The New Orleans-bred supergroup known as Hot Boys became one of the standout acts of the late 1990s/early 2000s. Lil Wayne, Turk, BG and Juvenile dropped three studio albums between 1997 and 2003.

According to Juvenile, fans of the foursome can expect to see all the members come back together soon. The 49-year-old rapper talked about the forthcoming reunion during a livestream.

“Hot Boys [are] back together. What [are] you talking about put the Hot Boys back together?” Juve stated in a video posted to social media.

He also said, “Turk gonna be with me tonight. I’m gonna be with BG next week. Me, Wayne, Turk and BG, all of us gonna be on stage in New Orleans with Mannie Fresh and Birdman. And we already started working on a Hot Boys album.”

Juvenile confirms all four members of the Hot Boys (including Lil Wayne) have reunited and are already working on a new album! 🌶️🔥 pic.twitter.com/GV0G1sZkTg — Lil Wayne HQ (@lilwaynehq_2) May 19, 2024

The first Hot Boys album, Get It How U Live!, came out in October 1997. The Cash Money Records-back crew followed that debut project with 1999’s Guerrilla Warfare and 2003’s Let ‘Em Burn.

Guerrilla Warfare hosted the singles “We on Fire” and “I Need a Hot Girl” featuring Big Tymers. The Recording Industry Association of America certified Guerrilla Warfare as platinum in November 1999.

While under the Cash Money umbrella, Juvenile also released solo albums such as 1998’s 4x-platinum 400 Degreez and 2003’s platinum Juve the Great. He later released projects via Atlantic Records, E1 Music and Rap-A-Lot Records.

Like Juvenile, Hot Boys member Lil Wayne also achieved commercial success as a soloist. The Young Money leader scored three No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and five No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart.