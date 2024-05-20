Chet Hanks Explains Drake & Kendrick Lamar’s Beef To Tom Hanks In Ridiculous Fashion

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chet Hanks proved his absurd behavior extends to his private life by sharing texts he sent to his father Tom Hanks.

Movie star Tom Hanks asked his son Chet Hanks to explain Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s beef. The younger Hanks answered his dad by texting an amusing yet surprisingly accurate summary of the battle on Monday (May 20).

“Yeah, so Drake and this other dude J Cole been saying they along with Kendrick are the ‘Big 3’ in Rap,” Chet Hanks wrote to his father. “Then Kendrick put out a song saying, ‘F### the Big 3, it’s just big ME’ initiating the beef. Then Drake was like, ‘you got small feet cuz you’re like 5 foot 5 or whatever.’ And then Kendrick was like, you’re a dead beat dad and made fun of his Canadian accent.”

He continued, “So Drake came back and was like, ‘oh yeah? Well I heard you beat your wife’ but literally like 30 seconds later Kendrick put out a diss overshadowing Drake’s diss where he pretty much methodically dismantled Drake’s entire psyche and called him a pedophile for flirting with young girls and revealing Drake had another kid that he was hiding from the world, which turned out to be false, and Drake came back and was like, ‘hahahha I gotcho ass I had people give you false info to make you look stupid’ but it didn’t even matter cuz then Kendrick just dropped another West Coast banger where he really went in labeling Drake a pedophile.”

Chet Hanks equated Kendrick’s “Not Like Us” to Tom Hanks visiting the beloved actor’s high school alma mater in Oakland.

“That was pretty much the sonic equivalent of when you took me to your high school in Oakland and we walked in on the basketball game and everybody started going nuts,” Chet Hanks wrote. “Like if you heard it you would just automatically know how to Crip walk with a stank face while clutching an Oscar in each hand with Marshawn Lynch, then dap him up and tell him ‘Town Bidness’ which solidified the win not only for Kendrick but the entire West Coast.”

Chet Hanks seemed to overwhelm his father with run-on sentences. Tom Hanks still didn’t know who won the battle after his son’s over-the-top report on Drake vs. K. Dot.

Read the texts below.