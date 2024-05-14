Rapsody Says Kendrick Lamar’s Strategic Moves Defeated Drake In Their Rap Battle

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The general public consensus declared Kendrick Lamar the winner in the pgLang founder’s highly-publicized war of words with Drake. North Carolina’s Rapsody also picked K. Dot as the victor.

Rapsody’s appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast included her discussing the Kendrick Lamar versus Drake battle. A clip of the conversation spread across social media.

“That’s when it started. It went bad-bad from there,” Rapsody stated about the release of Kendrick Lamar’s “6:16 in LA” on May 3. She also said, “It was so smart. Drake swung back. I didn’t think it was enough.”

Drake answered Lamar’s “euphoria” and “6:16 in LA” with the “Family Matters” song. Lamar quickly stepped on the hype for “Family Matters” by unleashing the scathing “meet the grahams” diss record less than an hour later.

“Kendrick was so strategic, he swallowed that s### up so fast because he responded so fast. And then he hit you with a banger… It’s just tough. You gotta study the art of war,” Rapsody added.

Rapsody tells Joe budden that kendrick lamar was more strategic then drake and then hit him with a banger pic.twitter.com/JQ78Vj7LFm — joebuddenclips (@Chatnigga101) May 13, 2024

After “meet the grahams” landed on May 3, Kendrick Lamar fired back again with the “Not Like Us” single. That Mustard-produced track debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, giving Lamar his fourth chart-leader.

Rapsody worked with Kendrick Lamar on the Compton-raised recording artist’s “Complexion (A Zulu Love)” off the To Pimp a Butterfly album. That 2015 studio LP won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.

Fans of Rapsody will get to hear her latest body of work, Please Don’t Cry, when the project hits DSPs on Friday (May 17). The former North Carolina State University student tapped Erykah Badu, Lil Wayne and more for Please Don’t Cry.