Mustard Celebrates Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Debuting At No. 1

Kendrick Lamar has the most popular song in America with a diss record directed at Drake. The Compton MC’s Mustard-produced “Not Like Us” opened at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Not Like Us” became Kendrick Lamar’s fourth No. 1 of his career. While K. Dot has remained silent about topping the Hot 100, Mustard addressed the single’s commercial success.

“Sometimes you really gotta pop out and show n#####!!!!” Mustard wrote on Instagram. “To think… They really fronted on me and acted like I’m not who I am! I’m thankful but not surprised.”

Additionally, Mustard wrote, “I never lost sight and stayed down. With my back against the wall is where I thrive. Summer started last week according to me!! See ya sooner than you think! cc: @kendricklamar city back up!!!”

Many Hip-Hop fans viewed “Not Like Us” as the knockout blow that ended the Kendrick Lamar versus Drake feud. The three-month-long song battle also produced three other diss tracks that reached the Hot 100’s Top 10.

Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” rose to No. 3. His featured verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That” also earned Lamar a No. 6 placement. Drake’s “Family Matters” landed at No. 7.