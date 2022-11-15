Post Malone & Swae Lee React As ‘Sunflower’ Becomes Highest-Certified Single In RIAA History 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Post Malone and Swae Lee broke the record for the most certified song in recording history after “Sunflower” hit 17x platinum.

Post Malone and Swae Lee thanked their fans as the pair made history with their single “Sunflower,” which became the highest charting RIAA-certified single ever.

The 2018 single is now certified 17x platinum making it the most certified in recording history.

“Sunflower,” part of the Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse soundtrack, received the certification on Monday (November 14). The song surpassed the previous record holders Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus. The trio’s “Old Town Road” remix is at 15x platinum.

Post Malone said the achievement was “pretty damn cool,” telling TMZ he is “super honored” to have the biggest song of all time. He also thanked Swae Lee for doing most of the “heavy lifting” on “Sunflower,” as well as the writing.

“[Swae Lee] is one of the most talented artists and most beautiful men in the world,” Post Malone said before adding, “I’m so honored to be able to have done a song with him.”

He called the single a “magical song” that makes you happier when you’re in a good mood and uplifts you if you’re down.

Meanwhile, his “Sunflower” collaborator showed love to “all the fans,” noting, “You guys made history with us!” Swae Lee also thanked Post Malone and the fictional character Mile Morales. “Glad the music could get the attention and love it deserves,” he said. “So much more to come! SREMMLIFE!”

It appears “more to come,” also includes further music with his “Sunflower” partner. Post Malone teased that he and Swae Lee have “some special” stuff on the way.

In the meantime, check out the “Sunflower” video below.

Post Malone Swae Lee – Sunflower