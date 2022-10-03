Post Malone Says Newborn Baby Daughter Likes His Music

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rap star Post Malone discussed the joys of fatherhood during a new sit down interview. Read more about his daughter!

Post Malone has insisted his baby daughter is “way cooler” than him.

In June, the “Circles” rapper announced that he and his fiancée had welcomed a daughter.

Post, real name Austin Post, has not yet shared any details about his partner or their first child, but during a recent interview with GQ, he indicated that he is loving fatherhood.

“She’s so cool. She’s way cooler than me but she definitely took a little inspiration from me… She’s huge, she’s super tall, and she’s such a legend,” he told the outlet, before noting that he misses her when he’s away performing gigs on his Twelve Carat Tour. “It’s really tough not being able to see her, but she’s coming out more often now. But it is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time.”

But while Post is enjoying being a parent, he isn’t sure if his daughter likes his music yet.

“She hasn’t cried whenever I put my music on so far, which I think is a good sign, but we’ll wait and find out. I got to let her decide. I tried to play her some stuff but I can’t really tell what she’s into right now,” the 27-year-old continued.

“Kids love my music for some reason, which is awesome, so I’m hoping that she just goes with the flow on that one.”