Swae Lee Named “CEO” Of Metaverse-Based Company SYN CITY

Swae Lee is looking to guide a company through web 3.0 as the CEO of a company called SYN CITY! Read more about what the rapper is up to!

We all know that the world calls rapper Swae Lee from Rae Sremmurd is a heartthrob and rock star. Now, he has a new name that people can call him: CEO.

According to FXEmpire, Metaverse games has appointed the “Black Beatles” chart-topper the Chief Entertainment Officer.

Swae will be overseeing the day-to-day duties in entertainment, marketing, music, NFTs, eSports, A-List KOLs, music tech software, plus building partnerships in the sports industry for the company’s SYN CITY Metaverse.

Roy Liu, SYN CITY Co-Founder, shared his excitement about the appointment, saying, “In a short time, we have onboarded dozens of key opinion leaders, partners, and innovators with an aggregated user base of over 160 million users across social platforms.”

“We are only at the beginning. Our ambition was always to attract intellectual capital and talent to augment our constant, live feedback with our community via Twitter Spaces, TikTok, and more,” he continued. “We needed real expertise in these fields to help SYN CITY surpass the next level. Swae Lee checks all the right boxes across the board.”

Swae Lee is hyped too.

“I always do stuff that is interesting, either to me or my millions of followers,” Swae Lee said.

Many are asking … what exactly is the Metaverse?

According to USA Today, it is “an online virtual world which incorporates augmented reality, virtual reality, 3D holographic avatars, video and other means of communication.”

It is a “hyper-real alternative world” to the one that we actually live on and is huge in the gaming world.