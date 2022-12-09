Drake Becomes Highest-Selling Singles Artist In RIAA History, Outselling Eminem 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Drake has racked up another record-breaking achievement after being crowned the highest-selling artist in the history of the RIAA.

Drake continues his run as one of the most successful artists in the world, racking up another impressive accolade after earning ten new plaques from the RIAA (Record Industry Association of America) and the title of the highest-selling artist in their history.

Champagne Papi sold 184 million singles, surpassing Eminem, who held the honor since March after selling 166 units across his singles catalog.

.@Drake is now the highest certified singles artist in @RIAA history, passing @Eminem (184 million units as a lead). — chart data (@chartdata) December 8, 2022

Furthermore, Drake becomes only the third-ever act to achieve at least five diamond-certified singles. “Hotline Bling,” “One Dance,” “God’s Plan,” “SICKO MODE,” ft. Travis Scott, and “Life Is Good,” ft. Future each racked up sales of at least 10 million copies in the United States. Bruno Mars occupies the top spot with six diamond singles, while Post Malone is second with five.

Drake’s biggest-selling song is his 2018 Scorpion hit “God’s Plan,” which rocketed to 15X platinum status on Thursday (Dec. 8).

Drake’s record breaking streak looks set to continue as he is on course to break the record for the highest-certified RIAA song. Post Malone and Swae Lee’s “Sunflower,” jointly shares that honor with Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.” Both singles are currently sitting at 17 X platinum.

In addition, Drake’s 2021 album, Certified Lover Boy remained one of the most popular projects a year after its release. Drake’s sixth studio album is ranked at No. 9 on the Billboard 2000 Year End 202 albums.

In November, Drake tied with Jay-Z for most R&B/Hip-Hop Album chart-toppers after earning his 14th with Her Loss, his joint project with 21 Savage.

Drizzy is also hot on the heels of Hov’s record for the most No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart for a solo artist. Jay-Z is in the lead with 14, with Drake right behind at 12.