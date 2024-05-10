The Game Unleashes On Rick Ross In New Diss “Freeway’s Revenge” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

After trying to provoke Rick Ross all week, the Game went in on the MMG honcho on the new diss track “Freeway’s Revenge.”

The Game has officially entered the diss track war, unleashing on Rick Ross in a new song titled “Freeway’s Revenge.”

The Compton native dropped around midnight on Friday (May 10), after poking at Rozay for days, attempting to draw him into the lyrical warfare that has consumed Hip-Hop for weeks amid the battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Titled after former drug kingpin Freeway Rick Ross, The Game accuses the MMG honcho of stealing his name. He also mocks Ross’ health issues, claiming, “You 12 lemon pepper wings from a heart attack,” before referencing the K. Dot and Drizzy feud.

“This ain’t the Kendrick beef, my Drake sing songs,” he raps. “My K. Dot s###, I don’t have to turn the beam on.”

He also addresses Ross’ past as a correctional officer before turning up the heat after a beat switch.

“Congratulations. What an imagination/From CO to drug kingpin now this n#### acting Haitian/The stories these n#### tell/He gone’ tell us he got a key for every n#### he locked in a cell,” The Game continued.

“He gone tell us he just bought another crib, he living well/But he won’t tell us about his health condition, he sick as hell/He popping pills, they starting to f### with his brain/Seizures off the lean, Balenciaga shorts got s### stains.”

He closed out the track by warning that he’s the “Compton Grim Reaper,” before advising Ross “let it go.”

The Game – Freeway’s Revenge (Rick Ross Diss)

The Game released his Rick Ross diss just over a week after the battle-tested MC said his peers are scared to call him out.

“My level of disrespect has no limit & I can actually rap rap,” he said. “Fans gone choose up with whatever artist is currently safe for the culture to love as a whole but every real rap n#### in this s### KNOW who to play with & who not to.”

He also said rap beef has become “watered down,” and that J. Cole’s apology to Kendrick Lamar made it even weaker.

“Hip hop/Rap or whatever yall calling it these days was already watered down,” he added. “Then Cole apologized and turned this s### into Kool-Aid wit no sugar.”