The Game Claims J. Cole Turned Rap Beef Into “Kool-Aid With No Sugar” 

The Game also insists rappers know better than to say his name because he can “actually rap,” and his disrespect knows no bounds.

The Game refuses to be drawn into rap beef even though fans are calling for him to come outside.

The battle between Hip-Hop’s “big three” has seen multiple diss tracks from Drake, Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole with several other rappers also jumping into the mix. R&B singers aren’t exempt, with Chris Brown sparring against Quavo.

The Game has had his fair share of rap beef, including a long-standing rivalry with G-Unit honcho 50 Cent and he’s facing calls to get in the mix once again.

The Joe Budden Podcast co-host Ice took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday (May 1) calling on a rapper to diss the Compton native.

“I want one of these rap n##### to diss Game,” he wrote. “Just so y’all can see what a proper diss record looks like.”

However, The Game says his peers know better than to say his name. He responded to Ice via Instagram, sharing his post alongside an explanation.

“My level of disrespect has no limit & I can actually rap rap,” he began. “Fans gone choose up with whatever artist is currently safe for the culture to love as a whole but every real rap n#### in this s### KNOW who to play with & who not to.”

Furthermore, The Game claims rap beef has become “watered down” and J. Cole’s apology to Kendrick Lamar made it even weaker.

“Hip hop/Rap or whatever yall calling it these days was already watered down,” he added. “Then Cole apologized and turned this s### into Kool-Aid wit no sugar.”

Earlier this week, Fat Joe shared his take on this generation of rappers battling.

“I don’t really like the present status of rap beef because I’m loyal to a fault,” he explained. “I can’t be your friend and make songs with you and make albums with you and then start exposing your secrets later and start dissing you. It just ain’t in me.”