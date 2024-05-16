Rod Wave’s Baby Mama Denies Cheating Rumors After She Gets Put On Blast

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A social media user tried to expose the mother of Rod Wave’s twin daughters.

Rod Wave’s baby mama Dee attacked a person for accusing her of cheating on him on social media. An X (formerly known as Twitter) user claimed Dee was unfaithful, saying Rod Wave would drop two albums worth of material if he knew what the poster knew. The allegations caught Dee’s attention.

“Wat you know bout me that ion know bout my self f### n####?” she wrote. “PLEASE SPILL THE TEA WHY U HOLDING BACK.”

The X user attempted to expose Dee by sharing alleged proof of her cheating. He posted a picture of her on the phone in bed and a brief video of someone else’s legs in the same bed. Dee criticized the misleading evidence, which she claimed was taken from her cousin’s social media.

“THATS ME POST THE CF NAME B#### WHY U HIDING IT,” she wrote. “The fact that my cousin posted dese videos is sickkkkkkk.”

The X user mocked Dee, asking her if she let the world believe she was having sex with her cousin to shame Rod Wave. Dee bashed her online irritant by targeting the music linked in his bio.

“Boy s### why df would my cousin try to shame my bd,” she wrote. “B#### ITS A VIDEO OF ME SITTING IN THE BED ON MY PHONE SHUT YOUR HOE ASS UP TRIED TO MAKE [IT] SEEM LIKE U HAD SOME DIRT ON ME B#### GO GET IN THE STUDIO AND MAKE BETTER MUSIC F### N####.”

Hours before Dee defended herself, Rod Wave also got into a few arguments on X. Several users trolled the Alamo Records artist after he posted dozens of broken heart emojis on the platform.

“Damn biggie do you ever have a good day?” one user asked him.

He fired back, “F### u hoe.”

Read more about Rod Wave clashing with trolls on social media here.