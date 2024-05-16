Rod Wave Goes Off On Fans After Posting Broken Heart Emojis

Rod Wave apparently had a rough day on Wednesday (May 15). The “Heart on Ice” performer expressed his heartache on social media, but he received a cold reception from some people.
In a now-deleted tweet, Rod Wave posted over 75 broken heart emojis without explanation. Several other X users then began trolling the 24-year-old native of St. Petersburg, Florida.
“This n#### never had a good day,” one person wrote in response to Wave’s erased broken hearts tweet. The Nostalgia album creator fired back, “Mind you bidnes f### n####.”
One blue-check account also asked, “Damn biggie do you ever have a good day?” Rod Wave did not hold back on his harasser. The Alamo recording artist responded, “F### u hoe.”
Moments later, Wave shared more of his thoughts on the X social networking platform. The three-time Billboard 200 chart-topper also tweeted, “B#### always in my f##### bidness.”
Rod Wave tapped Ari Lennox, Toosii, G Herbo and Eelmatic for his 2023 Nostalgia Tour. He received some backlash after Lennox complained that Wave’s fans disrespected her during a show in Inglewood, California.
Nostalgia debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2023 with 137,000 first-week units. Wave’s catalog also includes 2021’s SoulFly and 2022’s Beautiful Mind which both reached No. 1 as well.