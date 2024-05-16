Rod Wave Goes Off On Fans After Posting Broken Heart Emojis

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “Nostalgia” creator appears tired of the haters in his mentions.

Rod Wave apparently had a rough day on Wednesday (May 15). The “Heart on Ice” performer expressed his heartache on social media, but he received a cold reception from some people.

In a now-deleted tweet, Rod Wave posted over 75 broken heart emojis without explanation. Several other X users then began trolling the 24-year-old native of St. Petersburg, Florida.

“This n#### never had a good day,” one person wrote in response to Wave’s erased broken hearts tweet. The Nostalgia album creator fired back, “Mind you bidnes f### n####.”

One blue-check account also asked, “Damn biggie do you ever have a good day?” Rod Wave did not hold back on his harasser. The Alamo recording artist responded, “F### u hoe.”

Moments later, Wave shared more of his thoughts on the X social networking platform. The three-time Billboard 200 chart-topper also tweeted, “B#### always in my f##### bidness.”

Rod Wave tapped Ari Lennox, Toosii, G Herbo and Eelmatic for his 2023 Nostalgia Tour. He received some backlash after Lennox complained that Wave’s fans disrespected her during a show in Inglewood, California.

Nostalgia debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2023 with 137,000 first-week units. Wave’s catalog also includes 2021’s SoulFly and 2022’s Beautiful Mind which both reached No. 1 as well.

