Rod Wave Earns Third No. 1 Album With ‘Nostalgia’

The Floridian pulls off a three-peat.

Nostalgia, Rod Wave’s fifth studio LP, is presently the most popular album in America.

Rod Wave’s latest project debuted at No. 1 on this week’s Billboard 200 chart. Nostalgia pulled in 137,000 equivalent units in its opening week of release.

With 188 million first-week streams, Nostalgia racked up 135,000 streaming equivalent album units. That sum gives Wave the third-largest debut streaming week for an R&B/Hip-Hop album in 2023.

Nostalgia‘s launch at No. 1 puts Rod Wave’s total of Billboard 200 chart-toppers at three. The St. Petersburg, Florida native previously led the tally with 2021’s SoulFly and 2022’s Beautiful Mind.

SoulFly opened at No. 1 with 130,000 units. Beautiful Mind amassed 115,000 units for a No. 1 start. He also made it into the Top 10 region with 2019’s Ghetto Gospel (No. 9) and 2020’s Pray 4 Love (No. 2).

Nostalgia arrived on September 15 via Alamo Records. The 55-minute project features a guest appearance by Atlanta-bred rapper 21 Savage on the “Turks & Caicos” track.

Rod Wave’s “Fight The Feeling” single from Nostalgia peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Call Your Friends” rose to No. 26 while “Come See Me” topped off at No. 56.

Additionally, Wave announced the “My Nostalgia Tour” which begins on October 19 in Lincoln, Nebraska. The 25-year-old headliner will have Ari Lennox, Toosii, G Herbo and EELmatic serve as openers.