Rod Wave Scores Second No. 1 Album With ‘Beautiful Mind’

While a lot of the media attention over the last week has centered around Megan Thee Stallion’s new project, Rod Wave is the artist to actually debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Beautiful Mind by Rod Wave landed in the Billboard 200’s top position this week. Wave’s fourth studio LP brought in 115,000 units in its opening seven days with 157 million streams.

Rod Wave now has two No. 1 albums. 2021’s Soulfly debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 with 130,000 first-week units. Plus, fourteen songs from Soulfly made it onto the Billboard Hot 100 rankings.

Ghetto Gospel, Rod Wave’s debut album, peaked at #10 in 2019. Five months later, Pray 4 Love opened at #2 on the Billboard 200. The RIAA has certified Wave’s first three albums as Platinum (1 million units).

When it comes to Megan Thee Stallion, the Houston-raised rapper’s Traumazine started at #4 on the latest Billboard 200 chart. The project amassed 63,000 first-week units.

Megan Thee Stallion currently has five career Top 10 entries on the Billboard 200. 2019’s Fever mixtape (#10), 2020’s Suga EP (#7), 2020’s Good News studio LP (#2), and 2021’s Something for Thee Hotties compilation (#5) all made into it the Top 10 region.

This week, Bad Bunny’s 2022 juggernaut Un Verano Sin Ti slipped to #2 behind Rod Wave’s Beautiful Mind. Beyoncé’s former #1 album Renaissance remained at #3. YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s The Last Slimeto rounded out the Top 5 by falling three spots to #5.